UVA cancels spring study abroad trips amid coronavirus concerns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Virginia is canceling all short-term, faculty-led study abroad programs scheduled over spring break due to the Coronavirus.

The university has notified all affected faculty and students and is working with students to find an alternative to finish classwork.

UVA has not canceled any program beyond the spring semester but will end one if the CDC or the State Department issues a Warning Level 3 or higher for a location.

The school is advising students currently studying abroad to be mindful of updates from their programs or host university.

They are also urged to have the contact information for emergency officials, their international health and emergency assistance insurance, and to find the nearest U.S. Consulate.

The university is encouraging students or staff with plans to travel internationally or to areas affected by Covid-19, to reconsider those plans.

UVA says it is prepared to quarantine students if needed. There are protocols in place to clean on-campus residences and workspaces of affected students, faculty and staff. Accommodations will be made for extended student absences.

