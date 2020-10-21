UVA COVID-19 model predicts coronavirus cases in Virginia could peak by Thanksgiving

Virginia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Virginia has released their weekly report, predicting that Virginia could experience a peak in coronavirus cases in November.

The model — released last week by UVA’s Biocomplexity Institute — projects that Virginia will see a peak in COVID-19 cases during the week heading into Thanksgiving. The model predicts that Virginia will end the week with 8,394 new COVID-19 cases.

UVA’s model is designed to project what could happen not what will happen.

Based on the model, Virginia could exceed 200,000 coronavirus cases by November 26.

UVA’S COVID-19 MODEL WEEKLY UPDATE

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus pandemic

  • Charles City County: 97 cases, 5 death
  • Chesterfield County: 6,796 cases, 100 deaths
  • City of Colonial Heights: 288 cases, 26 deaths
  • City of Hopewell: 487 cases, 7 deaths
  • City of Richmond: 5,145 cases, 68 deaths
  • Dinwiddie County: 492 cases, 12 deaths
  • Goochland County: 315 cases, 7 deaths
  • Hanover County: 1,545 cases, 41 deaths
  • Henrico County: 6,058 cases, 227 deaths
  • New Kent County: 272 cases, 3 death
  • Powhatan County: 289 cases, 5 deaths
Coronavirus Updates

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events