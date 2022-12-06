CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Virginia has awarded posthumous degrees for the three football players who were killed in a shooting on campus in November, according to a report from ESPN.

At around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis, Jr. and Devin Chandler were shot and killed on a charter bus that was returning to campus from a field trip. All three were members of the UVA football team and the alleged shooter, Christopher Darnell Jones, was a member of the team in 2018.

Students and community members gather for a candlelight vigil after a shooting that left three students dead the night before at the University of Virginia, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

According to ESPN, Rachel Moss, Associate Dean for Undergraduate Academic Programs at UVA, made the request to award posthumous degrees for the slain students. Perry double majored in studio art and African American and African studies, Davis majored in African American and African studies and Chandler majored in American studies.

Two other UVA students, Marlee Morgan and Mike Hollins, were also shot but survived. Hollins, a running back on the team, is expected to earn his undergraduate degree at the end of the current semester, according to ESPN.

The entire UVA football team, as well university president Jim Ryan and athletic director Carla Williams, attended the funerals of all three victims.