CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Researchers from the School of Medicine at the University of Virginia (UVA) have discovered how the cells that let us hear can repair themselves after being damaged. This could help scientists to develop new ways to prevent and even repair hearing loss.

According to University of Virginia School of Medicine, “hair cells” found in the inner ear help us with both our hearing and our sense of balance. They are named this way because the cells are covered in hair-like structures that act as small antennas for the detection of sound.

When these hair cells are killed, they cannot be revived. But UVA Health researchers have found that these cells are able to repair themselves from damage caused by loud noises, aging or other stressors.

“For many years, auditory research has placed considerable emphasis on the regeneration of sensory hair cells,” said researcher Jung-Bum Shin, PhD, of UVA’s Department of Neuroscience. “Although these efforts continue, it is equally important to enhance our comprehension of the intrinsic mechanisms that govern the repair and maintenance of these cells.”

“By gaining a deeper understanding of these inherent repair processes, we can uncover strategies to fortify them effectively,” continued Shin. “In essence, when replacement of hair cells proves challenging, the focus shifts towards repairing them instead. This dual strategy of regeneration and repair holds strong potential in advancing treatments for hearing loss and associated conditions,”

UVA researchers have published their findings in the scientific journal eLife. The article is open access, meaning it is free for anyone to read.