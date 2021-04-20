UVA Health establishes new billing policies to help low-income patients

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — UVA Health announced on Monday that they have changed their billing policies and procedures to better fit patients’ ability to pay.

Once the new policies are in place, the health system will release all liens and judgements for individuals or families earning below 400% the federal poverty level. This level is based on number of people in each household, an individual making $51,520 a year or less would be eligible for this policy.

“We are committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care to all community members and these new policies and practices uphold our commitment,” said Douglas E. Lischke, UVA Health’s chief financial officer.

UVA Health worked with a Community Advisory Council to determine their new billing practices. A study on billing and collections practices was also factored into the decision to help better determine how to bill low-income individuals.

Under the new policies there will also be an office dedicated to helping patients pursue payment options and assess each patient’s case.