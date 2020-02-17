UVA School of Medicine receives $146 million for research efforts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — University of Virginia’s School of Medicine was awarded $146 million dollars for research.

The university says its the largest single grant they’ve ever received.

The National Institutes of Health’s grant will be used to create new treatments and educate doctors on preventing diseases.

“This record NIH funding speaks to the breadth and importance of the research taking place at the School of Medicine,” said David S. Wilkes, MD, the school’s dean. “NIH funding is incredibly competitive, now more than ever. But our accomplished faculty are doing really exciting work – work with concrete benefits for patients. We are grateful to see it receive such tremendous support.”

UVA research includes:

Pioneering the use of focused soundwaves to perform surgery without scalpels

Exploring the role of the microbiome (the microorganisms that live in and on us) in maintaining human health

Developing cutting-edge cancer treatments that dramatically amplify the power of the immune system, among many other projects

LATEST STORIES: