CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Charlottesville campus of the University of Virginia is currently under lockdown due to an active shooter situation on campus.

Just before 11 p.m., UVA’s emergency management office advised that a shooting had taken place on Culbreth Road, near the heart of campus.

The suspect is still believed to be at large, and is described as a Black male with a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes. The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Students, staff and nearby residents are advised to continue sheltering in place. You can find the latest information on the school’s emergency management page.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.