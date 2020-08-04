UVA to begin online for undergraduates after pushing back date for in-person classes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Virginia will begin the upcoming semester online after deciding to push back its target date for in-person instruction for undergraduates by two weeks due “to an uptick in local and national coronavirus cases.”

Courses will begin virtually on Aug. 25, the day the university planned to have students in the classroom. Undergrads will begin in-person courses on Sept. 8 and will be allowed to move in beforehand, UVA announced on Tuesday.

UVA President Jim Ryan, Provost Liz Magill, Executive Vice President for Health Affairs Dr. K. Craig Kent and Chief Operating Officer J.J. Davis shared the news with the school community in an email Tuesday.

“In response to these conditions, and based on the advice of UVA public health experts, we have decided to adopt a phased approach to the fall semester, which we believe will best safeguard the health and safety of our University community and our Charlottesville neighbors and give us the best chance of a successful return to Grounds,” the university officials wrote. “We still plan to welcome all students back to Grounds, but out of caution, we will do it a bit more slowly than originally intended.”

In the message, UVA leaders urged those planning to live off the campus to delay their return until the in-person classes have resumed.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.