CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Virginia has updated their honor code after nearly 200 years.

Since 1842, UVA had a system in place where students who committed single-sanction offenses — lying, cheating or stealing — they would always face expulsion.

Under this new multi-sanction system, a panel will consider students’ circumstances when reviewing their case. Expulsion is not always guaranteed, and there are additional provisions in place to give students time to respond before their trial.

The honor committee’s vote to adopt this new system was nearly unanimous — 16 to 1.