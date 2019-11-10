1  of  3
Va. colleges get millions to boost computer science grads

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Several colleges and universities in Virginia will receive millions of dollars from the state to increase computer science graduate numbers as part of a deal with Amazon.

Virginia Tech will receive $545 million. The school is expected to produce about 5,900 undergraduates and almost 10,300 graduate students with degrees in or related to computer science.

Tech’s forthcoming Innovation Campus was an essential part of Virginia winning the bid for the online retailer’s second headquarters. The company pledged to create 40,000 high paying jobs in exchange for $750 million in state tax incentives.

