‘Love & Liberty’: Va. country club offering free wedding

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC/CBS19) — A country club in Albemarle County is offering a free wedding giveaway for any couple made up of veterans, active military members or first responders to win. The “Love & Liberty” promotion was shared on The Glenmore Country Club’s Facebook page on June 21.

The wedding ceremony, scheduled for Sept. 11, will be in the club’s newly renovated event space. The couple who wins the contest will be allowed to have a reception for up to 100 guests, CBS19 reports.

“This Love and Liberty free wedding on Sept. 11 is our way of showing a token of appreciation to the men and women risking their lives on the front lines at home and abroad,” Damon DeVito, the Club at Glenmore’s new owner, told CBS19.

The room fees will be waived for the wedding guests and food and all non-alcoholic drinks will be free.

“The date holds further significance to those of us as both the club’s Wedding Sales Director and my youngest son celebrate birthdays on that day. We’ve noticed that civilians are deferential about parties that day, while those defending our freedom are vigilant about not allowing a day on the calendar to be stolen,” DeVito continued.

People interested in entering — either for themselves or for a couple they know — can email weddings@glenmorecountryclub.com will 50 words or less on why the couple deserves the free wedding. All entries must be emailed in by July 3.