The Virginia Employment Commission has been plagued by long delays for months. (Photo 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Employment Commission says most unemployment claims with issues have been resolved, but new claims are still coming.

A spokesperson for the VEC says 90,000 out of 92,000 unpaid claims detailed in a lawsuit settlement have been taken care of.

But more Virginians have reported problems since the settlement.