Virginia Fire Chiefs warn of volunteer shortage

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — They fight fires, render first aid and yes, sometimes they rescue cats from trees – and most of the time, they do it without pay.

There’s a shortage of volunteer firefighters across the country, and it’s hitting especially hard in Virginia.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, 54% of all firefighters across the United States are volunteers – but in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Fire Programs (VDFP), that number is closer to 70%.

In a strategic plan released in 2018, the VDFP projected that there would be a decrease in the number of volunteer firefighters they trained in the following years – and national data shows that this reflects an ongoing trend.

(Chart courtesy of the National Fire Protection Association)

While the number of professional firefighters has held steady, there’s been a sharp decline in the number of volunteer firefighters since the 1980’s.

The Virginia Fire Chiefs Association (VFCA) is hoping to turn that trend around with a PSA released on October 18, aimed at spurring recruitment of new volunteers.

“With volunteerism on the decline across the state and nation, the VFCA believes that [the ad] will help recruit new members into Virginia’s volunteer fire service,” said VFCA President Chief Keith H. Johnson.

But a survey performed by George Mason University in 2015 suggests that the issues facing volunteer departments may not be so easy to solve.

The survey responses – collected from firefighters at stations across the commonwealth – suggest that the majority of firefighters were recruited through word of mouth, referrals, and local community events. Just 23% of volunteers were recruited through web info, and 13% saw a TV ad.

The biggest factor driving low volunteer numbers was attrition – 64% of volunteer respondents said others in their station had left because of the large time commitment. That’s compared to just 15% of professional firefighters who said the same thing.