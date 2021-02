RICHMOND, VA. (WRIC) — The Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill that would legalize marijuana for adults 21 and older. The vote was 55-42.

The Virginia Senate is expected to vote on their version of the bill later Friday afternoon.

Both bills are supported by Governor Ralph Northam.

