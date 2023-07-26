WASHINGTON (WAVY) – Gov. Glenn Youngkin, along with other Virginia lawmakers are continuing to push to have the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) new headquarters in the Commonwealth.

Lawmakers are continuing to make the case that Springfield remains the best location for the headquarters and that the location strongly meets the following criteria that were laid out by the General Services Administration (GSA):

FBI proximity to mission-related locations

Transportation access

Site development flexibility and schedule risk

Promoting sustainable siting and advancing equity

Cost

Lawmakers, including Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, Representative Bobby Scott, and Representative Jen Kiggans, wrote a letter to the GSA and FBI that stated:

Virginia’s proposal for a consolidated FBI headquarters offers a reliable partnership, exceeding the site selection criteria across all categories. The optimized GSA Springfield site provides superior proximity to law enforcement and national security-related agency assets; an accessible, robust transportation and public transit network; significant site development flexibility as the only federally-owned site under consideration, with a commitment to expediting any permitting and construction processes, and minimizing schedule risk; a proven record of, and strong commitment to advancing equity in local communities and promoting sustainable siting; and a substantial cost benefit, with Virginia’s strong commitment to making this a responsible choice for the taxpayer. Except for letting written by VA lawmakers to GSA and FBI on new headquarters location

Previously, Youngkin and other lawmakers held a press conference in March to make the case for the Springfield location. Lawmakers also sent a letter to GSA and the FBI in February laying out the case for the Springfield site.