RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Lottery Board has approved betting regulations on sports.
Betting will be allowed for most major league and college sports — but it will not include games featuring Virginia college teams.
Betting platforms that are online only will need licenses to participate. The lottery is accepting applications for licenses from October 15 to 31.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- VA Lottery Board approves sports betting regulations
- Richmond FBI offering reward in 2012 murder of convenience store operator
- Pressure to produce vaccine heightens tensions on Capitol Hill
- LIVE: Pres. Trump holds news briefing at White House
- Patagonia prints ‘vote the a**holes out’ on clothing tags