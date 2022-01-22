Va. parent accused of misdemeanor for words to school board

LURAY, Va. (AP) — A Virginia parent has been charged for her comments to a local school board weighing whether to align its mask-wearing policy with a new executive order by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Police in the town of Luray said Friday that Amelia Ruffner King was charged with making an oral threat while on school property. King was released on a $5,000 bond.

King made a reference to guns while speaking at the Page County School Board meeting on Thursday as it was weighing whether to follow Youngkin’s order that would make masks optional for students.

King can be heard in a video of the meeting saying she would, “bring every gun loaded and ready.”

She later apologized to the board, saying she wasn’t referring to actual firearms.