RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Saturday night’s Virginia Powerball Jackpot is now up estimated to be $580 million.

According to Virginia Lottery, more people buying tickets is driving up the prize.

If someone gets the winning combination of numbers, they could take home the cash option of $278.2 million.

The Saturday, Oct. 22 drawing is at 11 p.m.

You can find more information or check your numbers on the Virginia Lottery website.