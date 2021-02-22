Va. Senate passes animal welfare legislation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Senate passed HB 2250, which will ban the sale and import of animal-tested products in the Commonwealth.

HB 2250 stops cosmetics manufacturers from testing on animals in Virginia, becoming effective July 1, 2021.

The bill also prohibits the sale of cosmetics that were developed using animal testing on or after July 1, 2021. This would become effective on January 1, 2022.

Delegate Kay Kory of Fairfax championed the bill and asked Governor Ralph S. Northam to sign the legislation as quickly as possible.

“By making this bill law, Virginia will make historic strides to outlaw animal cruelty and abuse. This landmark legislation protects both animals and consumers,” she said. “I thank my colleagues in the Senate for their swift action and call on Governor Northam to sign this into law as soon as possible.”

Those who violate face a civil penalty of up to $5,000.

Virginia is the fourth state in the United States to stop this practice.