UVA to require vaccines for students, sets July deadline for proof of vaccination

FILE – The Lawn at the University of Virginia is desolate on graduation weekend at the school Saturday May 16, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va. The lawn would normally be the scene of the school’s graduation with 30,000 people in attendance due to COVID 19 restrictions the school is conducting a virtual graduation. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Starting July 1, all students with in-person obligations at The University of Virginia must be fully vaccinated before coming to the grounds.

The university says this applies to all students either living, learning or working in-person at UVA. There will be exemptions made for medical or religious reasons.

Students can verify their vaccination with the university by using an online patient portal. Proof of vaccination must by uploaded before July.

Students exempt from the vaccine will have to take part in weekly testing requirements instead. More details about required testing and other safety protocols will be announced by mid-June.

UVA will not be allowing students who are not fully vaccinated or exempt from vaccination back on the university grounds after the July 1 deadline.

Employees will be encouraged to get the vaccine but not required.

The university is no longer requiring fully vaccinated people to wear masks outdoors or indoors.