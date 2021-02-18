Vaccine deliveries in Virginia impacted by winter weather

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The delivery of approximately 106,800 COVID-19 vaccine doses will be delayed in Virginia this week.

The Virginia Department of Health said the delay is due to distribution channels in the Midwest and elsewhere that are currently shut down because of winter weather.

“Due to weather conditions in Virginia, multiple vaccination events scheduled for the next few days have already been postponed,” VDH said in a release. “If vaccination events are postponed due to weather or shipment delays, providers will reschedule these events and reach out to individuals with directions about updated appointments.”

The state’s health department said that these delays affect both the vaccine itself and ancillary supplies.

“Two percent of Virginia’s providers are seeing delayed ancillary supply kits,” VDH’s release stated.

VDH also anticipates delays in orders placed next week due to severe weather that could cause other distribution problems.

“Even if the roads are clear in Virginia, the fulfillment of orders and the movement of these vaccine and ancillary supplies may be delayed in other parts of the country,” VDH said.

Providers will receive guidance from VDH on how to determine the status of their vaccine shipments.

The health department expects vaccine shipments to return to normal once the severe weather ends.