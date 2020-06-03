Vandalism and looting at Peninsula Town Center in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police say several people looted and vandalized some businesses at Peninsula Town Center Tuesday night.

It is unclear whether the group vandalizing businesses is the same group that gathered nearby in a demonstration earlier. Police say there were nearly 600 people that started to march on Mercury Blvd. around 9 a.m., and then returned to the Target parking lot where they prayed and took a knee with police.

Black Lives Matter 757 posted on social media Tuesday saying the gathering organized at Peninsula Town Center was not one of their events.

Earlier, VDOT Hampton Roads said all lanes were blocked on Interstate 64 eastbound and westbound, but didn’t specify whether they were closed due to any demonstrations.

The lanes had all reopened by 11:30 p.m.

By midnight, Hampton Police confirmed there were people vandalizing the area and looting some businesses. Police say they declared this an unlawful assembly and deployed tear gas.

