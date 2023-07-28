HAMPTON, Va. (WRIC) — A van was driving in Hampton on Friday afternoon when its gas tank exploded, breaking the windows of the van and the car next to it.

According to Virginia State Police, at around 4:46 p.m. on Friday, July 28, a 2003 Chevrolet Express Van was driving on I-64 west near Settlers Landing Road in Hampton when the van’s compressed natural gas tank exploded.

The explosion shattered all the windows of both the van and the 2011 Chevrolet Malibu that was driving on left side of the vehicle.

The van and the Malibu both lost control, but no one in either vehicle was injured in the explosion.

Credit: Virginia State Police

I-64 west was shut down to one lane as the Hampton Fire Department, Virginia Department of Transportation, Virginia Department of Emergency Management and state police responded to the scene.