VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach has officially picked a site for the memorial to the May 31, 2019, mass shooting and has allocated $1.2 million for its design.

That comes as part of a formal vote Tuesday night to authorize the city manager to enter into a design contract with Dills Architects, P.C., the firm that was unanimously chosen by the 5/31 Memorial Committee earlier this month over fellow finalist Rhodeside Harwell, Inc.

$1.2 million will be transferred from the city’s general fund vacancy savings to cover the estimated cost of the design contract, and Dills expects construction to cost an estimated $5.8 million.

The location for the memorial will be at the corner of Princess Anne Road and Nimmo Parkway, near the site of the 2019 mass shooting that took the lives of 12 victims at the city’s municipal center.

You can watch Dills’ presentation to the 5/31 committee from March 2, 2023 here: