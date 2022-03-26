VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting incident in Virginia Beach overnight involving an officer.

Virginia Beach Police report that it happened just after midnight in the 5000 block of Cleveland Street, near Brian Avenue.

According to police, officers in the precinct were monitoring the area due to recent violent incidents when they observed people arguing. Several people involved produced firearms and began actively shooting.

This is when the officers immediately got out of their car to intervene.

Two officers discharged their firearms at one of the armed subjects. That subject fled the scene and hasn’t been located.

There’s no evidence that the individual was struck by the officers’ rounds.

Other responding officers located two people who had been shot: A 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man, both from Newport News.

According to a recent release from police, the 17-year-old had a non life-threatening gunshot wound to her lower leg and the 21-year-old had a non life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower extremities which police currently believe as potentially self-inflicted.

According to Virginia Beach police, two additional victims self-transported to the hospital: A 37-year-old man from Chesapeake and a 27-year-old man from Norfolk. They also suffered non life-threatening injuries. Both had non life-threatening gunshot wounds to their lower legs.

All of these incidents will be investigated by the Virginia Beach Police Department Homicide Unit and the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney.

Virginia Beach Police Department’s Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct an administrative investigation into the discharge and the involved officers have been placed on administrative assignment.

A WAVY crew responded to the scene and spoke with police spokesperson Melissa Johnston who said, “Right now, it’s a very active ongoing investigation.”

