VDEM: How to be prepared when a natural disaster strikes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) wants to remind locals of the importance of disaster preparation after a tornado in Nashville Tuesday left devastation and a number of causalities.
VDEM used Tuesday’s tragedy to inform locals how to always be prepared in case of a natural disaster, such as a tornado:
- Know where your safe zones are. Those being inside your home, work, school, wherever; know where to go in an emergency.
- Have a plan in place. So, before any situation hits you know what to do.
- Pay attention to alerts and news. This way you can get up to date information as it comes in.
- Also, look at the skies for hints on what’s happening. The signs being dark, often greenish sky; large, dark, low-lying cloud formations or rotations, or a loud roar similar to a freight train.
- Put together an emergency preparedness kit with important things such as batteries, flashlights, water and medicine.
According to VDEM, another factor is knowing the difference between a tornado watch and a warning. As a reminder, a watch means be prepared a tornado is possible, while a warning means take action now a tornado has been sighted.
Click here to visit VDEM’s website for more tips.
