VDEM: How to be prepared when a natural disaster strikes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) wants to remind locals of the importance of disaster preparation after a tornado in Nashville Tuesday left devastation and a number of causalities.

VDEM used Tuesday’s tragedy to inform locals how to always be prepared in case of a natural disaster, such as a tornado:

Know where your safe zones are. Those being inside your home, work, school, wherever; know where to go in an emergency.

Have a plan in place. So, before any situation hits you know what to do.

Pay attention to alerts and news. This way you can get up to date information as it comes in.

Also, look at the skies for hints on what’s happening. The signs being dark, often greenish sky; large, dark, low-lying cloud formations or rotations, or a loud roar similar to a freight train.

Put together an emergency preparedness kit with important things such as batteries, flashlights, water and medicine.

According to VDEM, another factor is knowing the difference between a tornado watch and a warning. As a reminder, a watch means be prepared a tornado is possible, while a warning means take action now a tornado has been sighted.



Click here to visit VDEM’s website for more tips.

