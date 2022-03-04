LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) and the National Weather Service (NWS) are working together for a scheduled tornado drill.

This will take place on Tuesday, March 8 for Severe Weather Awareness for Virginia Week. During this drill, Virginians will test their emergency plans to make sure they are prepared for tornadoes.

According to VDEM and NWS, there are approximately 16 tornadoes per year across the Commonwealth.

During the drill, NWS says that most NOAA weather radios will not automatically sound an alert tone. If you are using a weather radio, be sure to turn it on by 9:40 a.m., there will then be a voice broadcast and the audible test alert will sound at 9:45 a.m.

As for local radio stations, TV stations, and cable outlets, a test message from the Emergency Alert System will be broadcasted.

For more information about Severe Weather Awareness Week in Virginia check out the website here.