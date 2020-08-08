VDEM opens application period flooding and infrastructure grants

Flooding in 5300 block of Kingsland Road in Chesterfield, Va., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Photo Paul Nevadomski)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Emergency Management announced Friday it has opened its application period for the 2020 Building Resilient Infrastructure in Communities (BRIC) and Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) grant programs.

“These new pre-disaster hazard mitigation grants present a great opportunity to equitably build resilience in Virginia’s most at-risk communities,” said Curtis Brown, VDEM State Coordinator. “VDEM encourages the emergency management community to coordinate with your internal stakeholders, and identify opportunities to design innovative projects that support communities disproportionately impacted by disasters.”

Projects that are eligible for the grants include infrastructure protective measures, soil stabilization, green infrastructure to reduce flooding, and stormwater management.

Projects will be judged on the following criteria:

Community Impact

Long term solution

Return on Investment

Stakeholder vetted

Scope of Work

Fiscal Stress

Risk Reduction related to Hazard Mitigation Plan

Alternatives Considered

This year, FMA has been allocated $160 million and BRIC has been allocated $500 million.

Applications should be submitted online by 5 p.m., Nov. 10, 2020, and award announcements are expected to begin in the fall of 2020. For more information on how to apply visit vaemergency.gov.

