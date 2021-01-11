VDH: 11 health districts set to begin COVID-19 Phase 1b vaccinations this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A number of health districts are expected to start vaccinating Phase 1b the week of January 11th.
Governor Ralph Northam says those districts have made ‘significant progress’ administering to Phase 1a and have the green light to give to Phase 1b.
Those districts include:
- Alexandria
- Arlington
- Cumberland Plateau
- Fairfax
- Lenowisco
- Lord Fairfax
- Loudoun
- Mount Rogers
- New River
- Prince William
- Roanoke City/Alleghany
The health department says they expect all health districts to move to Phase 1b before the end of January.
“This is an important step that will provide increased flexibility to health districts across the Commonwealth,” said Dr. Danny Avula, MD, MPH newly appointed COVID Vaccine Coordinator. “The Governor has made it very clear that the state should not be holding anyone back — if health districts are ready and able to begin Phase 1b vaccinations, they must be able to do so.”
Phase 1b includes people over the age of 75 and certain frontline workers like public transit workers, grocery store employees and teachers.
The department has also outlined who is included in the third phase of vaccinations, or phase 1c. That includes people over the age of 65, people 16 and older with underlying medical health conditions and other essential workers.
According to the VDH dashboard, more than 510,000 doses of the COVID-19 have been distributed in Virginia and 117,945 doses have been administered. 12,747 people have been fully vaccinated.
To see what phase of vaccination your health district is in, you can check here.
- COVID-19 has taken a life from a Memphis family, and its surviving members—who all tested positive for the virus—have a strong message to share.
- House lawmakers may have been exposed to someone testing positive for COVID-19 while they sheltered at an undisclosed location during the Capitol siege by a violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump.
- Doctors are seeing heart problems in older COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus. But what about young athletes?
- A St. Louis worker who already contracted COVID-19 and recovered, said her biggest reward is seeing a patient go home.
- Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic focusing on Virginia for Jan. 10, 2021
- HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County residents can pick up free community care kits now! The kits will include coronavirus safety items in an effort to keep residents safe. The community care kits can be picked up at the following libraries across the County: Ashland Branch Library, 201 S Railroad Ave Atlee Branch Library, […]
- GRTC announced two additional employee cases of COVID-19 today.
- RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic focusing on Virginia for Jan. 9, 2021: The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 5,798 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 393,715. The death toll is now at 5,381. Virginia’s positivity rate is high at 16.7 percent. According to […]
- As of this week, all grocery workers will be included in the next round of COVID-19 vaccinations in Virginia. The state first toyed the idea of only vaccinating high risk grocery workers but has since changed course.
- Citrus County, Florida, started distributing coronavirus vaccines to seniors 65 and older on a first-come, first-serve basis Thursday morning. Many seniors, however, arrived the night before and spent the night in their cars to make sure they had a place in line.