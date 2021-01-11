VDH: 11 health districts set to begin COVID-19 Phase 1b vaccinations this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A number of health districts are expected to start vaccinating Phase 1b the week of January 11th.

Governor Ralph Northam says those districts have made ‘significant progress’ administering to Phase 1a and have the green light to give to Phase 1b.

Those districts include:

Alexandria

Arlington

Cumberland Plateau

Fairfax

Lenowisco

Lord Fairfax

Loudoun

Mount Rogers

New River

Prince William

Roanoke City/Alleghany

The health department says they expect all health districts to move to Phase 1b before the end of January.

“This is an important step that will provide increased flexibility to health districts across the Commonwealth,” said Dr. Danny Avula, MD, MPH newly appointed COVID Vaccine Coordinator. “The Governor has made it very clear that the state should not be holding anyone back — if health districts are ready and able to begin Phase 1b vaccinations, they must be able to do so.”

Phase 1b includes people over the age of 75 and certain frontline workers like public transit workers, grocery store employees and teachers.

The department has also outlined who is included in the third phase of vaccinations, or phase 1c. That includes people over the age of 65, people 16 and older with underlying medical health conditions and other essential workers.

According to the VDH dashboard, more than 510,000 doses of the COVID-19 have been distributed in Virginia and 117,945 doses have been administered. 12,747 people have been fully vaccinated.

To see what phase of vaccination your health district is in, you can check here.