VDH: 90% of nursing home residents vaccinated, employees and staff lagging behind

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A new survey from the Virginia Department of Health shows more than 90% of residents in nursing homes and senior care centers have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine.

Health experts say while it’s a step in the right direction, VDH reports roughly 35% of employees and staff who work in those facilities said they’re not interested in rolling up their sleeve.

The health agency surveyed nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other senior center in March to monitor vaccine progress.

About 57% of facilities responded, and at the time, nearly 85% of long-term care facility residents were fully vaccinated. Another 7% were waiting on a second dose and 3.5% said they hoped to get one soon.

Among payroll employees, though, just over 58% had been fully vaccinated and another 7 percent were waiting on a second shot.

The president of the Virginia Healthcare Association believes many workers hesitant about getting the shot will change their minds after talking with their coworkers who have already gotten it.

Health experts say long-term care facility are continuously working to vaccinate new residents and staff, and getting Virginia to reach herd immunity will help keep the older populations safe against COVID-19.