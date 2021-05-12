VDH: Adolescents could get vaccinated tomorrow, guardian must be present for inoculation

The Pfizer logo is seen at the Pfizer Inc. headquarters on December 9, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health is preparing to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents ages 12 through 15.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine for emergency use authorization on Monday but before the vaccine could be distributed it also needed an endorsement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A CDC panel voted to back use of the vaccine for the 12 to 15 age group on Wednesday afternoon.

In an interview on Wednesday morning, a health department spokesperson said that following CDC endorsement, vaccines could be available for adolescents as early as Thursday. VDH says parents must ensure their child either gets appointment for Pfizer or attends a clinic with the Pfizer vaccine, no other brands are available for 12 to 15-year-old kids.

Kids will not be able to go get their vaccination alone. They must be accompanied by either a parent, guardian or someone acting “in loco parentis.” This means if a child wanted to get vaccinated at a school event, a teacher can help fulfill consent requirements. If a child is getting their vaccine at a clinic, community vaccination center, pharmacy or other provider VDH encourages families to check the consent requirements before going.

Adults will be asked for the child’s birthday at any of the health department run vaccination events, other providers may require a birth certificate or other form of identification.

State Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula met with school superintendents to stress the importance of vaccinating this younger age group. He asked them to consider establishing vaccination clinics at schools if they haven’t already. The health department says these on-site clinics will be convenient, help over come access and equity obstacles, and make it so parents only have to sign a consent form for their child to get the shot.