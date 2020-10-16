VDH, health officials remind communities to celebrate Halloween safely

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — This year, Halloween will look a lot different as a result of the pandemic and the Virginia Department of Health Eastern Health Districts are reminding communities to have fun, but exercise caution.

“Everyone can protect one another from COVID-19 by avoiding people who live outside of your household, wearing a cloth face-covering in public settings, frequent hand washing, and staying six feet or more apart from each other,” health officials said in a statement released.

Additionally, VDH recommends not trick or treating in large groups or outside of your own neighborhood, and not holding indoor haunted houses or other large Halloween parties.

To exercise safety, consider activities such as decorating your living space, carving pumpkins with people who live with you, or having a virtual Halloween costume contest.

As a reminder, some people, especially those at higher risk for illness, may choose not to participate in Halloween festivities this year because events involving large gatherings can increase the risk of transmission of COVID-19.

To learn more about how to protect yourself and your family from COVID-19 during the Halloween season (in English, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, and Korean) see “Information about Public Events.”

