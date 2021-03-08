VDH needs you to update your records to prevent vaccine delays

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’ve pre-registered for a COVID-19 vaccine through the Virginia Department of Health, but are still awaiting a shot, then you may need to update your information on the website.

The agency sent out emails over the weekend saying new questions have been added to the pre-registration website. If that information isn’t updated, then your appointment could be delayed.

“We want to make sure we have your most current eligibility information, and that everyone’s records are consistent across Virginia,” the email said. “Verifying your information and updating your record will not change your pre-registration date or reference code.”

Do the following to update your information:

Go to vaccinate.virginia.gov

Click the “verify and update your record” button

Locate your record by type in your reference code or your name and phone number/ email

Click “check the list”

Click the “update” button

You will receive an email with a verification link or an email with a verification code that will take you to your pre-registration record.

If you do have access to the internet or need assistance, you can call 877-VAX-IN-VA. The call center is open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., seven days a week. Service is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages upon request.