VDH offers tips for safe travel during the holidays

FILE – In this Nov. 25, 2020, file photo, air travelers line up to go through a a security checkpoint at Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City. Data from roadways and airports shows millions could not resist the urge to gather on Thanksgiving, even during a pandemic. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Staying safe during Covid-19 has required people to operate differently this year, and traveling during the holidays is no exception.

The Virginia Department of Health said the lowest risk option is to stay close to home and spend time with people you already see regularly. If you plan to travel, it’s important to minimize your chance of getting sick and spreading the virus to others.

Here’s the guidance from VDH:

Talk honestly with your family or friends and make a plan together

Not everyone is taking the same precautions when it comes to wearing a mask and social distancing. Talk with the people you plan to see about how they will minimize their risk of exposure in the days leading up to the gathering.

Encourage older relatives or those with underlying conditions to stay at home or join the gathering virtually. They may need your support and understanding to accept that staying home is the right decision.

Make sure everyone is comfortable and agrees on the plan. If you don’t feel comfortable attending someone else’s gathering, it’s okay to decline this year—and do your best not to take it personally if someone declines your invitation. (It’s not you, it’s 2020!)

Limit your risk before the holiday and while traveling

If possible, quarantine for 14 days before you spend a holiday with people outside your household/pod.

If quarantining isn’t possible, consider getting tested closer to the date of your holiday gathering and then quarantining after you are tested to avoid exposure.

If you are traveling by mass transportation (planes, trains, buses), wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing as much as possible. COVID-19 prevention is the best excuse ever for ignoring strangers and staring at your phone until you arrive at your destination!

If you travel by car, wear a mask at gas stations and avoid stops at crowded rest areas.

Install the COVIDWISE app on your smartphone before traveling.

Make sure you have enough masks for the whole family to wear for the duration of your trip. As of November 16, all adults and children ages 5 and older must wear a mask in public places in Virginia.

Think carefully about where and how you gather

If possible, gather outdoors and maintain six feet of distance from all guests. If you are hosting, you can help by arranging tables or chairs at a six foot distance.

Limit the number of guests on your invite list. In Virginia, current guidelines require all gatherings to be limited to 25 people or fewer.

Wear a mask, even outdoors, unless you are eating or drinking.

Keep plenty of hand sanitizer available.

Set up food and drinks outdoors if possible. Avoid buffets. Instead, consider having one masked person serve all the food. (Be kind to this Designated Server. They alone control how the plates are piled and the pies are sliced.)

If guests will be indoors, improve ventilation by keeping doors and windows open and running your heat/air conditioning continuously.

Remember that COVID risk depends on time spent together and distance from each other—the closer together you are over a longer period of time, the higher the risk.

If possible, arrange for out-of-town visitors to stay in a hotel, motel, or Airbnb to limit unmasked time indoors together.

Avoid singing or shouting (no matter how good the food is, how happy you are to be together, or how much your uncle gets on your nerves). Keep your music at a level that makes it easy for guests to hear one another without shouting or standing close together.

Quarantine or get tested when your gathering is over.