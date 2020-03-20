1  of  2
VDOE to apply for statewide testing waiver that will cancel SOLs in Virginia

school student generic desk_162875

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Education will apply for a statewide testing waiver, according a Friday news release, that will allow students to forgo Standards of Learning tests due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The news was shared on the same day that U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy Devos announced broad flexibility for states during the outbreak that will allow students to bypass standardized tests mandated by the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.

“I thank USED for responding to the pleas of states — including Virginia — for relief during this time of national crisis and for providing a simple and expedited process for requesting waivers,” Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said in a Friday statement. “I anticipate presenting our waiver application to the state Board of Education in early April and submitting it to Washington immediately upon approval by the board.”

“We are exploring all options to cancel state-required Standards of Learning assessments for the year in light of today’s announcement by USED,” Lane’s statement continued. “But with today’s announcement, our educators and schools can focus on supporting the health and well-being of students and on providing opportunities for continued learning while schools are closed.”

