RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is accepting nominations for its Most Outstanding Crossing Guard Award for those who go beyond to help students cross the street.

Crossing guards can include police officers, volunteers or teachers who routinely help students cross the street, according to organizers.

Nominations must include a description of why your crossing guard is outstanding and should be submitted through a web form by Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.