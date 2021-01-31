VDOT advises against non-essential travel

Virginia Department of Transportation is prepared to deal with snowy roads in the Richmond area. (Photo: 8News Delaney Hall)

CULPEPER, Va. (WRIC) — As snow continues to fall across Central and Western Virginia, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is recommending that residents delay non-essential travel.

According to a Sunday release, crews are plowing major highways and treating the roads with sand and salt.

Despite preparations for the winter storm, VDOT officials say snow may be heavy at times and impair visibility. Freezing rain may be an additional hazard Sunday afternoon in some areas.

VDOT advises drivers who must travel during the day Sunday to allow for extra travel time and drive for the conditions by reducing speed and increasing the distance between their vehicle and others on the road.

According to a release, VDOT crews are treating the interstates and primary highways and plowing as the snow accumulates. Once the snow has stopped and those roadways are in good condition, crews will shift to secondary routes and neighborhood streets.