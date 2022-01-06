VDOT: Avoid non-essential travel near Fredericksburg

Drivers wait for the traffic to be cleared as cars and trucks are stranded on sections of Interstate 95 Tuesday Jan. 4, 2022, in Carmel Church, Va. Close to 48 miles of the Interstate was closed due to ice and snow. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is urging people to avoid any non-essential travel through the Fredericksburg area in anticipation of winter weather resulting in huge delays.

Up to five inches of snow are expected in parts of Virginia Thursday night and Friday morning, and a winter weather advisory is in place for the area.

On Monday, during what has been called by Dominion one of Virginia’s “Top 5 worst winter storms” in terms of power outages, drivers were stranded on I-95 for over 24 hours. Friday’s winter weather is not expected to be nearly as severe, but a state of emergency has been declared and the Virginia National Guard has been mobilized.

VDOT says crews have already finished pretreating I-95 and other major roads in the Fredericksburg area. The state agency has 89 pieces of heavy equipment ready to circulate in Caroline, Stafford and Spotsylvania Counties during and after the storm.