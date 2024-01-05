CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Severe weather is expected throughout the weekend, prompting crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to begin pre-treatment on the roads.

The StormTracker8 team has forecasted a “wintery mix” with heavy rain across the Central Virginia region this weekend.

Work began as early as 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5. Crews started an anti-icing pre-treatment operation in four segments specifically treating the northern and western routes of I-95, I-64, I-295 and I-288.

“It’s going to be a convoy of water tanks with spray bars on the back that actually sprays out the saltwater solution, and it’s going to be flanked with crash cushion trucks and also some state police vehicles just for added safety,” said Austin Anderson, infrastructure manager for the Richmond District of the Virginia Department of Transportation.

(Courtesy of the Virginia Department of Transportation)

Anderson explains the operation will allow for the laying of bond breakers to prevent any ice or freezing precipitation from sticking to the roads.

“We’re asking motorists Saturday that if they can avoid travel to try to avoid it and stay home, but if you do have to travel, be sure to look at your weather forecast, not just of where you’re at, but where you’re going,” Anderson said, “You can use our 511 out, which will give you real-time traffic information.”

Drivers who must travel are asked to allow for more time to reach their respective destinations along with traveling at reduced speeds while keeping a safe distance behind other vehicles and trucks that are plowing the road.

Motorists are also being reminded to not pass a snowplow or spreader unless it is necessary. Officials are asking residents to treat these as if they were emergency response vehicles.

VDOT recommends emergency kits

In case of emergencies, VDOT recommends drivers keep an emergency supply kit inside their vehicles. These emergency kits can include the following items:

Flashlight and extra batteries

Ice scraper

Cell phone and charger

Jumper cables

Blankets or quilts

First aid kit

Bottled water

Non-perishable food (nuts, energy bars)

Abrasive material for traction (cat litter, sand)

Shovel