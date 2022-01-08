VDOT: Freezing rain, ice to impact Virginia roadways early Sunday morning

Snow plows pushes snow to the side of northbound Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County, Va., on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Hundreds of motorists were stranded on Monday, after a winter storm snarled traffic in Virginia and left some drivers stuck in place for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along an impassable stretch of Interstate 80 south of the nation’s capital. (Tristan Lorei

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Virginia will be experiencing more winter weather in the form of freezing rain and icy conditions early Sunday morning, and The Virginia Department of Transportation is urging drivers to exercise caution on the roads.

Areas along I-81 and I-66 are expected to be the most severely impacted by this storm, but the entire state could experience sub-freezing temperatures, so all wet areas of the road should be considered icy and dangerous.

According to VDOT, crews will be on scene in the more highly-affected areas for sand and salt treatment, and will monitor road conditions until temperatures rise later on Sunday.

VDOT has these tips for driving during winter weather: