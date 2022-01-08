VDOT: Freezing rain, ice to impact Virginia roadways early Sunday morning

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Virginia will be experiencing more winter weather in the form of freezing rain and icy conditions early Sunday morning, and The Virginia Department of Transportation is urging drivers to exercise caution on the roads.
Areas along I-81 and I-66 are expected to be the most severely impacted by this storm, but the entire state could experience sub-freezing temperatures, so all wet areas of the road should be considered icy and dangerous.
According to VDOT, crews will be on scene in the more highly-affected areas for sand and salt treatment, and will monitor road conditions until temperatures rise later on Sunday.
VDOT has these tips for driving during winter weather:
- Give crews time to treat roads.
- If possible, avoid travel until precipitation stops and road conditions improve.
- If you must travel during adverse weather conditions:
- Allow plenty of time to reach your destination
- Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind the vehicle ahead of you
- Brake very lightly to keep your tires from slipping on pavement
- Do not pass snowplows
- Keep an emergency winter weather kit in your vehicle which includes food, water, first aid materials, tools and blankets in the event of a breakdown or stoppage.
- Visit 511Virginia.org for the latest road conditions before traveling.