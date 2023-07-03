RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation wants to make sure you have a clear road ahead for the Fourth of July.

VDOT will be suspending most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures from noon on Monday until noon on Wednesday.

Although most of the lane closures will be lifted, some semi-permanent lane closures will remain in place.

HAMPTON ROADS HOV SCHEDULE, TUNNELS AND OTHER INFORMATION

I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV Diamond Lanes and 64 Express Lanes – HOV restrictions and Express Lanes tolls will be lifted on Independence Day, Tuesday, July 4.

– HOV restrictions and Express Lanes tolls will be lifted on Independence Day, Tuesday, July 4. Travel to Virginia Beach – Peninsula traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT). If traveling to Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach.

– Peninsula traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT). If traveling to Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach. Travel to Outer Banks– Traffic to the North Carolina Outer Banks should use I-664 and the MMMBT as an alternative to the HRBT to save time. From I-664 South, take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit to I-264 East (exit 15A). Continue on I-264 East through the Downtown Tunnel and take the first exit to I-464 South (exit 8). From I-464, continue south onto the Chesapeake Expressway (Route 168). Continue south on Route 168 to the Outer Banks.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead by using VDOT’s mobile 511 app or by simply calling 511 from any phone.