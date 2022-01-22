VDOT: Most roads clear, risk of freeze remains

Vehicles navigate hazardous driving conditions along Interstate 85/40 as a winter storm moves through the area in Mebane, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

FREDERICKSBURG, Va (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation announced that most roads in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula area have been cleared — but are still asking drivers to exercise caution when driving in below-freezing temperatures.

VDOT crews will be treating roads as needed tonight, as temperatures are expected to stay below freezing well into Sunday morning.

Drivers are urged to drive slowly and stay alert in icy conditions, especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses, which freeze at a higher temperature than asphalt. Ice on pavement can be transparent and invisible to drivers.

