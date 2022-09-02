RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Starting at noon on Friday, Sept. 2, until noon on Tuesday, Sept. 6., the Virginia Department of Transportation is suspending all highway work zones, in an effort to keep more lanes available for Labor Day travelers.

While VDOT cannot precisely predict when congestion will occur this year, the department does have some advice for drivers on when to avoid travel based on when roads have historically been busiest.

Traffic data shows that moderate to heavy congestion is expected from noon to 7 p.m. on Friday, and will continue throughout the holiday weekend, including Monday.

In addition, some regions have enhanced Safety Service Patrols to help disabled cars with fuel needs, tire services and jump starts.

A full listing of those lane closures can be found here.

VDOT tips for staying safe on the roads: