RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Starting at noon on Friday, Sept. 2, until noon on Tuesday, Sept. 6., the Virginia Department of Transportation is suspending all highway work zones, in an effort to keep more lanes available for Labor Day travelers.
While VDOT cannot precisely predict when congestion will occur this year, the department does have some advice for drivers on when to avoid travel based on when roads have historically been busiest.
Traffic data shows that moderate to heavy congestion is expected from noon to 7 p.m. on Friday, and will continue throughout the holiday weekend, including Monday.
In addition, some regions have enhanced Safety Service Patrols to help disabled cars with fuel needs, tire services and jump starts.
A full listing of those lane closures can be found here.
VDOT tips for staying safe on the roads:
- Slow down, when you drive over the speed limit, even by a little bit, you put yourself and everyone on the road in danger
- Buckle up and ensure children and car seats are secured
- Drive sober, and if you plan to drink – have a designated driver
- Put the phone down. It’s unlawful in Virginia to hold a communication device while driving. Use a hands-free option when possible, or stop your vehicle in a safe location
- Maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you
- Use signals for lane changes and turns
- Cars can heat dangerously fast on hot days: don’t leave children, older people, or pets in parked cars for any amount of time
- Plan travel routes ahead of time and identify alternative routes for travel