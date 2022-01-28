VDOT: Plan to remain off Central Virginia roads once snow begins

Vehicles drive as a man cross a street during snowfall in Agios Steganos, north of Athens, on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.The wave of bad weather hitting Greece is forecast to continue through Tuesday, and has seen snow falling even on some islands. Authorities have warned the public to avoid all but essential outdoor movement, and several major roads and highways are passable only with snow chains. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

FREDERICKSBURG, Va (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is reminding motorists that the winter storm beginning tonight will likely make for hazardous conditions all over Central and Northeastern Virginia.

Drivers should plan ahead to arrive at their destination before snow begins to all — which could be as early as this afternoon — or wait until after the storm is over and roads are clear.

Several inches of snow are expected to fall in Central Virginia tonight, with even more expected in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula areas. High winds are also expected which will further reduce visibility for drivers.

VDOT has already completed pretreatment of I-95 travel lanes, ramps and overpasses, and are currently working to finish treatment of primary roads.

When the snow begins to fall, VDOT crews will be ready. Around 100 plowing and pretreating vehicles will be present in the Fredericksburg area, and over 700 across the rest of Northeastern Virginia.

Snow is likely to continue until Saturday morning.