VDOT: Pretreatment of roads will begin tomorrow

A motorist is pushed through snow by a man, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. A winter storm blanketed parts of the South with quick-falling snow, freezing rain and sleet Thursday, tying up some roads in Tennessee as the system tracked a path through Appalachia toward the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. (George Walker IV /The Tennessean via AP)

FREDERICKSBURG, Va (WRIC) — Drivers in Central Virginia should expect delays on I-95 tomorrow as the Virginia Department of Transportation makes preparations ahead of this weekend’s winter storm.

VDOT will begin treating I-95 tomorrow from Prince William County to Hanover County. In total, nearly 300 miles of I-95 lanes, ramps and overpasses will be treated.

VDOT will then begin treating major roads in the Fredericksburg and Middle Peninsula areas. The Northern Neck region is already being treated.

2-4″ of snow is expected in Central Virginia and along I-95 this weekend with lows below 20, with as much as six inches expected around the Chesapeake Bay. Only 1-2″ are expected West of I-95.

Virginia drivers are once again asked to monitor local weather forecasts, plan accordingly and exercise caution when driving on potentially icy roads, even those which have been treated.

