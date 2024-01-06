RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reminding Virginia residents and visitors to avoid travel if possible, as many areas see the first winter storm of the season.

A spokesperson for VDOT said freeing rain has been seen across some areas, including on Interstate 64 on Afton Mountain.

The storm is expected to continue to the north, bringing similar conditions to the rest of the Piedmont region throughout the morning.

VDOT said crews are working to treat roads as the precipitation begins and will remain on duty Saturday night for roadway re-freezing into Sunday morning. Interstates and major highways across the region have been pretreated with a brine solution.

Those who must travel on Saturday should anticipate slick roads and icy conditions. VDOT reminds drivers to allow plenty of time for the drive, slow down and leave plenty of space between yourself and other vehicles.

Drivers were asked to visit 511virginia.org for real-time traffic conditions.