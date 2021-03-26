VDOT seeking input for ‘Commuter Survey’ during COVID-19 pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) wants to hear from Virginians on how their commutes and other traveling routines have changed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Community members can share their thoughts by taking the “Virginia Commuters Survey.”

This is the third time within the last year VDOT has offered a survey of its kind.

The agency is partnering with the Department of Rail and Public Transportation along with other resources to track changes in commuting and other habits.

Officials want to see the patterns people are taking during the pandemic to get to work and how their employment circumstances have changed.

During this Phase 3 Survey, VDOT will use the information gathered to improve infrastructure and public transportation options during the pandemic and what can be done once it is over. Some of the elements of the survey include documenting how people are getting to work, whether they are working from home or at their job’s facilities and Virginians’ experiences.

The Phase 3 Survey will be available through Wednesday, March 31.

VDOT also issued a similar survey between Oct. 5 and Nov. 3, 2020.

More than 2,800 Virginians responded during the Phase 2 Survey. Some of the results are listed below:

73% of people working from home at least part time.

39% who responded used a personal car to get to work

6% relied on public transportation

Nearly three times as many commuters were working from home at least once a week. In addition, 67% of people had no idea when they would be able to return to their job’s main facilities.

Before the pandemic, just 4% of people who responded to the survey said they worked from home. However, that number jumped to 71% by the summer of 2020.

Other elements of the survey included how people managed to get to work like driving their own car, riding a bike, carpooling, or using public transportation.

Additional results in previous surveys centered around how the COVID-19 pandemic affected childcare. For example, 16% of parents working from home said daycare or school closures affected how they worked.

The Phase 1 Survey was conducted during the summer of 2020 in June and July.