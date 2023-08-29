RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Across Virginia, highway work zones will be suspended and interstate lane closures will be lifted to accommodate travel for Labor Day, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced.

The changes will go into effect at noon on Friday, Sept. 1 and will be in effect until noon on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The lane openings will impact most closures, although, VDOT said semi-permanent work zones will remain in place. Drivers are encouraged to check VDOT’s Weekly Lane Closures and Travel Advisories for the latest travel alerts in their area and around the state.

VDOT also released the times when traffic is expected to be most congested, allowing drivers to better prepare for expected travel.