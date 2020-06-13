VDOT urges drivers to ‘Move Over’ after towing partners killed on highway

(WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation says two if its towing partners have been killed in less than a week on Northern Virginia highways.

In one incident, a driver was fatally struck while his vehicle was on the side of the road.

VDOT is using the tragic incidents to remind drivers to slow sown and move over for amber lights.

It’s no secret how much our towing partners mean to us. In the last *4* days, two loved & valued members of the towing community in NOVA & @VaDOTFRED have been killed on our interstates. Please, slow down & #moveover for amber lights. Sending love to their families & friends. 💛 pic.twitter.com/i88KFPzIJB — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) June 12, 2020

