VDOT warming-up for winter weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is confident that they are primed and ready for this year’s winter season.

VDOT Chief of Maintenance and Operations Kevin Gregg wants motorists to feel confident in the steps they have taken to prepare for wintry weather this year.

“We learned new processes last year due to the pandemic and a heavy snow season. Those experiences, along with our continued training, have equipped us to handle the snow and ice that may impact the 128,000 lane miles of roadway we maintain across the Commonwealth,” Gregg said.

VDOT said that staffing, equipment and materials are in place and ready to go when winter arrives.